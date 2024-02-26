 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FC Barcelona News: 26 February 2024; Marc-Andre ter Stegen wanted by Al-Ittihad, Jean-Clair Todibo talks potential return

A round-up of the latest Barcelona news and rumors

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Al-Ittihad comes for Ter Stegen | Relevo

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad are considering taking advantage of Barcelona’s financial woes by trying to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona this summer.

Barça Atlètic 4-0 CyD Leonesa: Onward and upward | FC Barcelona

Barcelona Atletic cruised to a 4-0 victory on Sunday to maintain their good run. Two goals from Pau Victor, a strike from Marc Guiu and a Mika Faye header earned the win.

VIDEO: From La Masia to LA! Messi and Alba combine to save Inter Miami in draw | Goal

Former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined once again for a goal as Inter Miami drew 1-1 with Riqui Puig’s LA Galaxy in MLS.

Athletic star Nico Williams suspended for Barcelona clash | Football Espana

Nico Williams will miss next weekend’s La Liga clash with Barcelona after being sent off for Athletic Club against Real Betis on Sunday night.

Jean-Clair Todibo speaks out on potential Barcelona return | One Football

Former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo has spoken about his time at Barcelona and refused to rule out a future return at some point in his career.

Lamine Yamal has gained 7 kilos of muscle mass! | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has gained seven kilos of muscle mass and has grown 2.5cm in height since the start of the current La Liga season.

