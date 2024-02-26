Ferran Torres aiming to return from injury for Barcelona against Athletic Club

Ferran Torres is aiming to return from injury next time out against Athletic Club at San Mames on Sunday.

The forward has been out since picking up an injury against Osasuna at the end of January but is closing in on a comeback.

Diario AS reckon that Ferran could well be included in the squad for the game against Ernesto Valverde’s men which would be a boost for Xavi’s side.

Torres has scored seven goals and provided two assists for Barcelona in La Liga this season and bagged his first hat-trick for the club just before being sidelined.

Barcelona will head to Athletic aiming for revenge for their Copa del Rey exit at the hands of the Basque side back in January.

Xavi’s side do have a free week to prepare for the game, while Valverde’s men play Atletico in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday.

Athletic Club will also be without Nico Williams for the visit of Barca. The forward is suspended for the match following his red card against Betis.