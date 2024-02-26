 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona youngster Aleix Garrido set to undergo surgery and expected to miss three months

Another bad blow for the midfielder

By Gill Clark
/ new
AC Milan v FC Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona Atletic midfielder Aleix Garrido is facing around three months out of action after picking up a problem in last night’s 4-0 win for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Garrido was only just back after a spell on the sidelines but was forced off just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute and looked fairly distraught as he departed the pitch.

Barcelona have now confirmed Garrido has broken a metatarsal and will have to undergo surgery, meaning he faces around three months out of action.

Here’s the club’s statement:

“Barça Atlètic player Aleix Garrido will undergo surgery in the coming days for a fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his left foot. After the intervention, the Club will provide a new medical report.”

The news will be a massive blow for Garrido who could end up missing the rest of the season for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Garrido is a regular in the Mexican’s side and has also enjoyed first-team minutes. He made his debut last year against Elche in La Liga and subsequently penned a new contract at the club that runs until 2025.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes