Barcelona youngster Aleix Garrido set to undergo surgery and expected to miss three months

Barcelona Atletic midfielder Aleix Garrido is facing around three months out of action after picking up a problem in last night’s 4-0 win for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Garrido was only just back after a spell on the sidelines but was forced off just seven minutes after coming on as a substitute and looked fairly distraught as he departed the pitch.

Aleix Garrido leaves the pitch in tears after picking up an injury with Barça Atletic. This was his first match after coming back from an injury. pic.twitter.com/0DS90s0j7v — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) February 25, 2024

Barcelona have now confirmed Garrido has broken a metatarsal and will have to undergo surgery, meaning he faces around three months out of action.

Here’s the club’s statement:

“Barça Atlètic player Aleix Garrido will undergo surgery in the coming days for a fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his left foot. After the intervention, the Club will provide a new medical report.”

The news will be a massive blow for Garrido who could end up missing the rest of the season for Rafa Marquez’s side.

Garrido is a regular in the Mexican’s side and has also enjoyed first-team minutes. He made his debut last year against Elche in La Liga and subsequently penned a new contract at the club that runs until 2025.