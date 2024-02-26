Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent claims interest from Barcelona and PSG ahead of summer transfer window

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be in demand this summer, according to his agent, with Barcelona and PSG said to be keen on the attacker.

Mamuka Dzhugelia suggested he’s already received bids for Kvaratskhelia but is expecting more in the summer transfer window.

“Barcelona and PSG? Of course, there are offers for Khvicha from top clubs. Look at him! How can there be no proposals? In May, more will be clear.” Source | Championat

Kvaratskhelia is one of several left-wing targets Barcelona are believed to be tracking this summer, although how they plan to pay for the Napoli star is another matter.

It’s been rumoured that Kvaratskhelia will cost around €80 million which is likely to put him out of Barca’s reach. Yet PSG may have money to spend this summer, particularly if Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid.

Barcelona will come up against Kvaratskhelia once again in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on March 12.