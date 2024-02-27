Rafa Marquez tells Mikayil Faye how to follow Pau Cubarsi into Barcelona first team

Barcelona Atletic boss Rafa Marquez has offered Mikayil Faye some advice on how he can follow Pau Cubarsi into the first team at the club.

Cubarsi has been earning rave reviews this season after forcing his way into the starting XI despite having only just turned 17.

Faye has also been tipped to make the grade at Barcelona. Marquez praised him after his team’s latest win but also highlighted where he needs to improve.

“He has unique conditions that make him different. He has great potential: he is fast, he is strong, he moves well with his head, he has a good left foot. Normally, you don’t find so many left-footed centre-backs, so you have to keep working on him,” he told reporters. “I think he has the conditions [to play for the first team], but perhaps he needs a little more concentration. He doesn’t relax in certain moments of the game. But he is a great profile to continue working on and I hope that one day he can have the opportunity in the first team.”

Faye was on target in Barcelona Atletic’s 4-0 win, scoring his second goal in two games, as the team maintained their push for a play-off place.