Philippe Coutinho says he does not regret signing for Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has revealed that although he was disappointed with how things went, he does not regret signing for FC Barcelona.

The Brazilian was supposed to be the next big thing after joining from Liverpool FC, but instead he underperformed severely relative to his humongous transfer fee. Many pundits say he is one of the biggest transfer busts of all time.

“Things did not turn out as I imagined, as people expected, as I expected, because I am the first to demand the most out of myself on the field. I tell myself that I have to give more on the field, etc... I tried everything, I have always been very professional, and I don’t regret anything. It was always my dream to play for Barça and I went there, I enjoyed it, I was able to meet many people, win titles and it will always be in the story of my life,” Coutinho said,

Coutinho won La Liga twice, Copa del Rey twice, and the Spanish Supercup once as a part of Barcelona. He currently plays for Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Asked what he would do differently, Coutinho said he would not change anything.

“Going back is impossible, but as I said I don’t regret anything, I always gave my all in training as I do here, and as I did last year, and as I will do next year. If things fit well, great, and if not, patience,” he said.