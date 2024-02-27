Barcelona to miss out as Alphonso Davies to sign for Real Madrid - report

Alphonso Davies will sign for Real Madrid from Bayern Munich, pending final confirmation, after a verbal agreement was reportedly struck between his agent and the Spanish club.

Barcelona also met with the left-back’s agent over a potential transfer, but did not move aggressively as they believed that he would demand too much money and that they had the position well-stocked with Alejandro Balde.

He could be signed for a cut-rate price next transfer window, or sign on a free the next summer after that. Madrid already did one of each kind of transfer with Bayern players in the cases of Toni Kroos and David Alaba.

It’s understood Bayern have not sanctioned the move, but if they refuse to agree to a transfer fee for next summer, he will leave on a free anyway soon after.