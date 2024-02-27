Barcelona interest builds in signing Adrien Rabiot on free transfer - report

Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Adrien Rabiot continues, with the Catalans once again tempted by the prospect of signing him on a free transfer.

Reports say that he could be offered a two-year deal, with the option for a third year, in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman signed for Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. At the time, Barcelona showed interest in him as well, but ultimately, did not sign him.

Inter Milan, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are in the mix as well, and he will be hoping to get a big signing bonus if he leaves as a free agent.

Barcelona, due to the delicate financial situation that they are in, will have to rely on free signings for a while in order to bolster their squad.