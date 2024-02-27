Son of Barcelona legend debuts with a goal in youth team

Daniel Ferrer, the son of Albert Ferrer, has made his debut for FC Barcelona’s Juvenil B, an under-19 team.

He marked the debut with a goal Martinenc in a 6-0 win. The winger played 45 minutes.

His father, nicknamed “Chapi” Ferrer, made over 200 appearances for the first team in the 90s.

Chapi Ferrer was a right-back and a part of the mythical “Dream Team” that won, among other things, La Liga five times, and Barcelona’s first European Cup title.

As for the younger Ferrer, he still has a long way to go to reach that status. But he’s only just turned 18, and he’s certainly taken a big step.