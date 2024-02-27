FC Barcelona News: 27 February 2024; Lamine Yamal signs with adidas, Aitana and Salma nominated for Laureus Awards

Aitana and Salma nominated for Laureus Awards | FC Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí has been nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year, and Salma Paralluelo is up for Breakthrough of the Year at the Laureus Awards.

Girona beats Rayo Vallecano to leapfrog Barcelona into second in La Liga | AP

Girona moved above Barcelona and back into second place in the table by beating Rayo Vallecano 3-0 on Monday night in La Liga.

Dani Alves stripped of Barcelona legendary status after rape conviction | Goal

Dani Alves has been stripped of his legendary status at Barcelona following his recent conviction for rape. He has been jailed for four years and six months.

Adidas confirms new long-term partnership with Lamine Yamal | Adidas

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has followed in Lionel Messi’s footsteps by signing a long-term deal with sportswear giant adidas.

Cubarsi will not listen to offers from other teams amid low release clause | Football Espana

Pau Cubarsi is not interested in listening to offers from other teams and only wants to play for Barca. His current release clause is set at €10m.

Aleix Garrido will undergo surgery | Marca

Barcelona Atletic midfielder Aleix Garrido will undergo surgery on a fractured metatarsal sustained in the weekend’s win over Cultural Leonesa.

Arsenal interested in Barcelona youngster Mika Faye | Football Espana

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Mika Faye. Barcelona have already rejected offers for the defender but may receive more in the coming months.