Bayern Munich join Barcelona in targeting Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi appears to be in demand this summer, with Bayern Munich also considering moving for the Brighton boss at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been linked with bringing in De Zerbi to replace Xavi, although the Italian’s release clause may be prove a problem for the Catalans.

Bayern are also keen, according to reporter Florian Plettenberg, although De Zerbi is not the Bavarian giants’ first choice.

Xabi Alonso continues to top their list of candidates to take over from Thomas Tuchel, with De Zerbi seen as a “plan B or C” if they can’t tempt the Bayer Leverkusen boss to Allianz Arena.

News De Zerbi: Alonso remains the absolute preferred solution for all of the FC Bayern bosses to replace Tuchel. Eberl wants him too. More talks will follow soon ✔️



➡️ However, Bayern consider a plan B and C if the Alonso plan falls through. And one of the coaches being… pic.twitter.com/rqVSyI2J5h — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 27, 2024

Alonso is also wanted at Liverpool this summer, to replace the departing Klopp, and the former midfielder may well have his pick of jobs if he decides to move on and try a new challenge.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear what will happen with De Zerbi. He has decribed interest from top clubs as being an “honor” but is currently focused on seeing out the season with Premier League side Brighton.