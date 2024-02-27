Barcelona could sign another goalkeeper - report

FC Barcelona is considering signing another goalkeeper next season, although it would be someone suited to be the backup more so than the starter, according to a new report.

Luis Maximiano, on loan to Almería this season from Lazio, could be a target. Lazio are not likely to keep him, and he will not continue if his current club is relegated. The club’s scouts have followed him for a while.

It’s understood any new signing would serve as Marc-André ter Stegen’s backup. The question is whether Iñaki Peña deserves more time or if it’s time to sign another #2.

David de Gea’s name has been brought up by the media, but it’s unlikely due to his age, lack of ability with his feet, and salary demands, that Barcelona would really be interested.

On the other hand, there are youth players who are developing well such as Diego Kochen (17) and Ander Astralaga (20.)