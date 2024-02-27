Barcelona come up with new four-man shortlist of candidates to replace Xavi

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a four-man shortlist of potential candidate to replace Xavi at the helm of the Catalan giants.

Diario Sport are reporting that the club have spent the the last few weeks looking at options and have now come up with four potential candidates.

The names on Barca’s list are: Roberto De Zerbi, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

Flick has already been heavily linked with the job, and seems keen to move to Barcelona, as things stand it looks like he’s the favorite to replace Xavi.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is another name that’s been churned out by the rumor mill. However, Bayern are also said to be keen, while De Zerbi has a release clause that could prove problematic.

All of which leaves Tuchel and Nagelsmann. Tuchel is also thought to be keen to head to Barcelona, but there are also claims he fancies another go at the Premier League when he leaves Bayern this summer.

As for Nagelsmann, he’s currently the manager of the German national team but may well leave after Euro 2024.

The report claims Deco will now speak to all four candidates as Barca step up the chase for their next manager.