If Barcelona are truly Mes Que Un Club, they can never sign Mason Greenwood

Reading the words Mason Greenwood and Barcelona in the same sentence makes my skin crawl.

Have the Catalan giants really stooped that low that there is a genuine chance they want to acquire the Manchester United winger, currently on loan at Getafe?

His situation has caused all sorts of arguments amongst the footballing fraternity, but let’s not beat about the bush here. We all know what he did. Just because the charges against him were dropped doesn’t make him any less guilty.

Do culers really want that type of character representing the club? An institution that has always prided itself on being ‘Mes que un Club.’ On being different. On having certain values.

It’s true of course that the halo has slipped over the past few years, firstly with the Rosell/Bartmomeu issues but more latterly with things such as the Negreira case.

Sign Greenwood, however, and the club can never hold itself up as the exemplar again.

So what if he’s got a great touch, scores goals, has really got his act together at Getafe, yada yada...

Getafe president, Angel Torres, even recently speculated that he’d make a good signing for Barca.

Spin the narrative whatever why you like, but he still can’t escape his personal issues.

Dani Alves has recently been sentenced for sexual assault, and I don’t see any culers clambering to defend him any longer. They’re embarrassed that the Brazilian’s true face has been revealed.

Where such serious issues are concerned, I don’t care how good you are or might become, you don’t get a free pass.

There will be those supporters who will suggest that Greenwood deserves a second chance. That everyone makes mistakes and he has to be allowed to rebuild his career.

That’s as maybe, and at just 22 years of age, I’m not necessarily advocating that his career should be over. I just don’t want him anywhere near my club.

We’ve had enough negative publicity in the past few years to last a lifetime, and it’s about time that the powers that be at the club took a long hard look at themselves if they’re comfortable with such a decision.

Imagine the shame that would bring upon the club and the shirt. The incessant and constant reminders of the type of man that he is from opposing fans and players.

For any number of reasons... not for me.