Could Barcelona try to bring back Nico Gonzalez from Porto this summer?

Nico Gonzalez is starting to thrive at Porto after a slow start to life with Sergio Conceiçao’s side following his summer move from Barcelona.

The midfielder opted to leave in the summer, in search of game time, with Barca selling for €8.5 million but retaining a percentage of any future transfer and a buy-back clause.

Nico had been tipped to be the eventual successor to Sergio Busquets when he was in the club’s academy but a variety of circumstances meant he never really got the chance.

Official, confirmed. Nico González joins FC Porto from Barcelona on €8.5m deal plus sell on clause



Barça will also have buy back clause for Nico. pic.twitter.com/2GaTspz6Uj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2023

Indeed Xavi said he saw Nico as a “more offensive” player than Busquets - citing Frenkie de Jong as an example - and let him leave before signing Oriol Romeu from Girona.

The Romeu signing simply hasn’t worked out, with Andreas Christensen now playing in midfield, and it would no surprise if he returned to Girona at the end of the season.

That leaves Barcelona still looking for a pivot and with very little money to spend in the transfer market as things stand.

Which brings us back to Nico. The 22-year-old is settling at Porto, starting five of their last six games, and caught the eye in the team’s impressive win over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Even Porto hailed their ‘Maestro’ after the victory in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Conceiçao has praised Nico for knuckling down and forcing his way into the team after a tough start adapting to life with the Portuguese club.

“Playing for Porto is not easy even if you come from Barça,” he said.

“He understood what he had to do within our principles. This is the merit of Nico, who continued to work hard every day even though he was not called up, and I am very aware of this. It has been meritorious work.”

Diario Sport reckon that Barcelona are keeping tabs on Nico and his progress, particularly due to their need to bring in a midfield amid a difficult financial situation.

Yet his buyback clause is thought to be set at €30 million - meaning it might still be a difficult to deal even if Barcelona decide they do want to give Nico another try.