What are Xavi’s plans after leaving Barcelona?

Xavi has announced he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season but hasn’t confirmed yet what he plans to do next.

An intriguing summer awaits for many top clubs, with Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all set to bring in new managers before the start of the new campaign.

Yet Xavi is expected to take a year off before committing to a new job, according to Diario AS. The coach wants a sabbatical from football and will only change his mind if an “irrefutable offer” arrives.

The Barcelona coach wants to spend more time with his young family and have some time out after going straight from playing into management - first with Al Sadd and then Barca.

AS reckon that Xavi had been offered a job with the Brazilian Federation and has also been linked with a move to Inter Miami where Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are currently plying their trade.

However, he’s not thinking about that and is instead focused on trying to enjoy his final few months in charge of Barcelona before a much-needed gap year.