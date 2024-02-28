FC Barcelona News: 28 February 2024; Managerial shortlist revealed, Sergi Roberto rejects Saudi offer

Barça reaches the final phase to elect a new coach: There are four candidates | Sport

Barcelona have four names on their list of candidates to replace Xavi as manager. They are: Roberto de Zerbi, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel.

Ever-present Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong | FC Barcelona

Barcelona duo Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong have been ever presents for Xavi so far in 2024, playing ever single minute of 14 competitive games.

Sergi Roberto rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto rejected an offer from Al Qadsiah de Míchel a few months ago for family reasons. The veteran’s future is uncertain and will depend on the next coach.

Nike vs Puma! Are Barca playing game in bid to get best possible deal? | Goal

Puma have been left thinking Barcelona are using them to get a better deal from Nike as speculation over a change in kit manufacturer rumbles on.

Barcelona considering replacing Inaki Pena | Football Espana

Barcelona are thinking about replacing Inaki Pena this summer. The club have looked at Luis Maximiano and former Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea who is a free agent.

Xavi aims for a sabbatical year | AS

Barcelona coach Xavi is aiming to take a year off and spend time with his young family after he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Laporta: “Of course there is a League” | Marca

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is refusing to give up hope of winning La Liga this season despite Xavi’s side currently sitting in third, eight points behind leaders Madrid.

Barcelona interested in appointing Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi as next manager | One

Simone Inzaghi has also emerged as a potential replacement for Xavi, according to a report from Italy. Inter are currently nine point clear at the top of the table in Serie A.