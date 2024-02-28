Why Barcelona should not be tempted to try and keep Xavi as manager

Inevitably, as soon as Barcelona started winning a few games, Xavi’s decision to depart the club would be called into question.

Was it premature? Could he still be the man to lead the team forward?

Let’s not forget the circumstances that prompted the Barcelona legend to make the announcement in the first place.

January was a humiliating month for the manager.

First, Barcelona were thrashed by Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa. Then they were summarily knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club. Subsequently, they were shocked by Villarreal, who staged a comeback with three goals in the final ten minutes of their domestic fixture, at a time when Barca were fighting their way back into contention in La Liga.

On January 28th, he made his decision to step down. Since then, Barcelona hasn’t lost a game.

Xavi should be commended for seeing the writing on the wall, and recognizing that his team needed a jolt from somewhere. Given that his players still seemed to have his back, the decision was exactly what was needed in order to stop the bleeding, and get a response.

For Barcelona, it was also the best way for things to play out. And the reversal in form of the team has affirmed that.

The club can now take its time to carefully think through its next step as they look to chart a new course. All the while contending with speculation that Real Madrid will be seriously strengthening their squad over the summer with the potential arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies.

Yes, the Galacticos are ready to spend.

In a way, this brings Barca back to the pre-Messi days. In fact, before Ronaldinho too.

How can Barcelona compete with their rival’s buying power?

Through football, that’s how.

By being smarter, and better on the field.

Xavi did his job. In a way he was always going to be a caretaker manager. After the days of Ronald Koeman and Quique Setien, and in the wake of the profligate spending of president Josep Bartomeu, they needed a man in charge who would give his heart and soul to save the club from sinking further into the abyss.

It wasn’t Xavi’s football mind that made him valuable at the time of his arrival, it was his sacrifice. For that, history will look kindly upon his tenure.

Ironically, Xavi was at his best in the beginning, after that first January transfer window, when he had less to work with in the pocketbook. It was a very active window, but other than Ferran Torres, the success he had came from bringing in the right short-term role players. And getting more out of the ones already there.

Xavi injected life into players who lost belief.

He made Ousmane Dembele, for a short period of time, into the star the club always hoped he would be. He brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a castaway at Arsenal, and gave him a chance at redemption that the center forward still talks about with gratitude.

That made Xavi the perfect manager for the short term. The next season, he even went on a remarkable run and won La Liga.

But he was always a green manager, and some of his naivete was on display from the beginning. Especially with the bigger players he brought in to build his team around.

Going forward, Barcelona should realize they won’t be able to spend their way out of their troubles. In fact, that will only put them more at risk of sliding further away from the European mountaintop.

Xavi and the team need to focus now, and not be distracted by the short term success they’ve had. Which honestly is quite misleading when you consider the consequences of drawing Granada at home 3-3, and with serious questions to answer in their second leg against Napoli.

Behind the scenes, Joan Laporta should be giving his full attention to what he’s investing in when he gives a contract to a new manager.

There are short-term mercenaries who potentially could do a job. But no one really wants that.

There are tactical visionaries who may be able to take Barcelona into the future. Which sounds exciting.

There are disciplinarians who could instill professionalism and order. Which most agree should be a prerequisite.

The road in Catalonia has diverged, and the path Barcelona chooses to take will be highly consequential.

One thing’s for sure, there’s no going back.

In the meantime, let’s hope that Xavi, and his loyal band of players, give us something to cheer for in the months ahead.

I don’t doubt that Xavi is feeling more free than ever. And that he may have a trick or two up his sleeve that could be fun to watch.

After all, he has nothing to lose. And that’s a unique position to be in for a manager of such a big club.