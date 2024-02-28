 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona come up with Plan B if new kit talks with Nike and Puma break down

There’s another option

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - Super Copa de España Semi-Final Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Barcelona have apparently come up with a Plan B in their current kit dispute with sportswear giants Nike.

The club have been linked with a switch to Puma, but it seems they also have another plan up their sleeve.

Another option would be for Barcelona to work with Danish brand Hummel, according to Jijantes.

Real Betis and Las Palmas are two current La Liga clubs wearing Hummel kits and Barcelona could potentially join them.

Diario Sport have already got quite excited about the possibility and have mocked up a...very stripy potential jersey.

Joan Laporta has already admitted Barcelona could be set to switch from Nike, while Puma are thought to have an offer worth around 200 million euros ready.

However, there has been talk in recent days that negotiations with Puma have cooled, and it seems Barcelona may well be looking at other potential options as they search for the right deal.

