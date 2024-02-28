Barcelona come up with Plan B if new kit talks with Nike and Puma break down

Barcelona have apparently come up with a Plan B in their current kit dispute with sportswear giants Nike.

The club have been linked with a switch to Puma, but it seems they also have another plan up their sleeve.

Another option would be for Barcelona to work with Danish brand Hummel, according to Jijantes.

Real Betis and Las Palmas are two current La Liga clubs wearing Hummel kits and Barcelona could potentially join them.

Diario Sport have already got quite excited about the possibility and have mocked up a...very stripy potential jersey.

Jijantes: Hummel, nueva alternativa para la camiseta del Barça https://t.co/IWxbYzjUpF — Diario SPORT (@sport) February 28, 2024

Joan Laporta has already admitted Barcelona could be set to switch from Nike, while Puma are thought to have an offer worth around 200 million euros ready.

However, there has been talk in recent days that negotiations with Puma have cooled, and it seems Barcelona may well be looking at other potential options as they search for the right deal.