Barcelona tracking River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono

Barcelona continue trying to bring in the best young talent to the club and are being linked with a move for 16-year-old River Plate sensation Franco Mastantuono.

Diario Sport reckon Barcelona are one of several club tracking the 16-year-old who is enjoying a stellar rise.

Mastantuono became the youngest footballer to play in the River-Boca Super Clasico at the weekend, featuring for 12 minutes in a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

The teenager also starred at the Under-17 World Cup at the end of last year but was overshadowed by team-mate Claudio Echeverri.

Barcelona were also interested in Claudio Echeverri but missed out on the youngster, with Manchester City moving quickly to snap him up.

Mastantuono is a left-footed midfielder who has come through the club’s academy. He made his first-team debut in January, becoming the third youngest player to debut.

He produced another record just 11 days later when he scored his first goal to beat Javier Saviola and become the club’s youngest ever scorer.

Mastantuono is contracted to River Plate until 2025 and has a buy-out clause that is currently set at $30 million.