Barcelona sporting director Deco spotted meeting with Erling Haaland’s agent

Barcelona sporting director has been spotted meeting with Rafaela Pimenta who famously represents none other than Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Gerard Romero’s Jijantes is reporting the meeting took place and has some footage which has been released on social media.

It’s claimed that Haaland remains a dream signing for president Joan Laporta and that the forward’s future, amongst other topics, was discussed at the meal.

There’s no doubt that Barcelona, and probably most teams in the world, would love to have Haaland in their team. There’s also no doubt that the Catalan giants absolutely can’t afford to sign the Norwegian as things stand.

Of course Rafaela Pimienta does represent other players, including Matthijs de Ligt, but it’s the association with Haaland that raises the most interest. It’s seems impossible for Barca to sign Haaland anytime soon but the meeting does suggest the Catalans are keeping in touch.

Haaland’s current contract at City expires in 2027 but there has been talk about a potential exit. Real Madrid have been mentioned but Los Blancos look almost certain to sign Kylian Mbappe instead.