Barcelona warned off move for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton chief Paul Barber has warned Barcelona off a move for manager Roberto De Zerbi after the Italian emerged as a potential replacement for Xavi.

The Catalans are searching for a new coach to take charge after Xavi steps down at the end of the season, but Barber thinks his club can keep hold of the Italian.

“We want Roberto to stay as long as possible because he’s doing a great job. It’s not rocket science to work out that the better someone does in a job, the more they’re going to be linked with other jobs and potentially at bigger clubs that are playing in even higher-level competitions than us,” he told BBC Radio Sussex, “But when we’re operating in the top six or seven of the Premier League, when we’re in the last 16 of the Europa League, when we’re still in the FA Cup - we’re operating at the highest levels of the game, so we’re confident we’ve got an attractive package here to want to work with and stay with us. “We’ve got to shed off this constant thing of ‘we’re a feeder club for the bigger clubs, whether it is players, coaches or staff’. We’re actually doing OK. We’re still humble, we’re still very cognisant of where we’ve come from and the journey we’re still on, but we’ve also got a lot of good things going here. I’m confident that means a lot of good people want to come here and also stay here.”

Barcelona aren’t the only club who appear keen on De Zerbi. Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on the Brighton coach as a potential replacement for Thomas Tuchel.