Deco: Nobody has told me we have to sell Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken once again about the team’s transfer plans ahead of what may be an intriguing summer window.

Deco has reacted to recent claims about Frenkie de Jong’s salary, which has already drawn a fierce response from the Dutchman, and says he has not been told the midfielder must be offloaded.

“About Frenkie, he is human like us. If they say something that is not true, it is normal for him to get angry. He has every right to speak out,” he told Tot Costa. “I think he is happy. But I understand that they want to win, that’s good, that’s what we want. The profile of players we want for Barça is those who want to win, not those who want to play for the club. We want Frenkie to stay for more years.” “I can’t answer about Frenkie’s salary. I arrived this season. But nobody has told me that we can’t pay his wages and we have to sell him.”

Speculation has claimed Barca must sell big this summer, but Deco has insisted once again that he hopes to key hold of the club’s key players.

“The idea is not to sell anyone, on the contrary, to try to strengthen ourselves. We don’t need many things, but we don’t want to sell. We are counting on everyone,” he added. “Frenkie, Pedri, Gavi, Araujo are players for the present and the future. They have contracts and they have to stay for more years. We also have players of competitive age, we want to maintain the balance of the squad.”

Barca’s financial situation means it’s highly unlikely they will make any big signings this summer. As for outgoings, it’s not clear what will happen yet but the Catalans may be tempted to listen to any healthy offers that arrive this summer.