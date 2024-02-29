FC Barcelona News: 29 February 2024; Xavi still intent on leaving, Joao Felix transfer latest

Xavi has not reconsidered his decision: he will leave Barça in June | Marca

Xavi has not changed his mind about leaving Barcelona this summer and will depart the club in June.

Barça only contemplates a second loan with Joao Félix | Marca

Barcelona are only thinking about a second loan for Joao Felix. The club want to keep the Portugal international but won’t be able to afford to sign him permanently.

Eight blaugranes win the first ever UEFA Women’s Nations League! | FC Barcelona

Spain beat France to win the first ever Women’s Nations League on Wednesday with no fewer than eight Barca Femeni players featuring for the national team.

Is Barcelona Going After Haaland? Deco Meets with His Representatives | beIN Sports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been spotted meeting with Erling Haaland’s representatives at the Via Veneto restaurant in the city.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leão speaks out on future amid Barca links | Get Spanish Football News

Rafael Leao has insisted he is happy at AC Milan and not thinking about leaving the club amid speculation Barcelona are keen on signing him.

How brilliant is Spain and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí? | UEFA

Aitana Bonmati has been brilliant for Spain and Barcelona in 2023 and has been continuing her stunning form for club and country in 2024.

Deco: “There aren’t many top coaches available” | Mundo Deportivo

Deco has been talking about Barcelona’s search for a new manager in the wake of news that Xavi will step down from his job at the end of the season.