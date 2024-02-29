 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Lewandowski sends out strong message to Barcelona ahead of Athletic test

The striker wants his team to go on the attack

By Gill Clark
SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski has been looking ahead of Barcelona’s next fixture against Athletic Club and San Mames and has urged his team to try to win by a few goals.

Xavi’s side head into the match after beating Getafe 4-0 last time out. Lewandowski wasn’t on the scoresheet in that game but is hoping to find the back of the net on Sunday.

“There are important games coming up. First in Bilbao and then at home to Mallorca and later the Champions League. We are at a point where winning can be really important for us as a team to gain confidence and move forward. We are at a good point. We have the whole week to work in training and prepare for the upcoming games,” he said.

“I think some important players are going to come back from injury so we can have important, experienced players on the bench, not just youngsters. It’s important for the team and I am sure that if we train well and we are going to play better than previously. For everyone, it is important to win by two, three or four goals like we did against Getafe.”

Athletic always present a stern test but will be without Nico Williams for the Barca. Ernesto Valverde’s side also have less time to prepare as they are in Copa del Rey action tonight against Atletico.

