Barcelona having doubts about appointing Hansi Flick as Xavi’s replacement

Hansi Flick appears to be the current favourite to replace Xavi at Barcelona when the coach steps down at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona are said to be having a few doubts about whether the former Bayern and Germany boss is the right man for the job, according to Marca.

Barcelona want their next manager to have experience of working in various different countries, something that Flick can not offer.

The report even point out some recent comments from Deco which seems to suggest experience of other leagues is vital.

“Regardless of style, Barça has its football and a way of playing that the coaches know. I didn’t have any German coaches, I had Dutch, Italian, Brazilian coaches,” he told Catalyuna Radio. “Nationality doesn’t matter. It does matter that they know the football of other countries and have trained in other places. Quality, ambition also matters... There is no robot portrait.”

Flick has only worked in Germany so far, aside from a brief spell in Austria as an assistant at Red Bull Salzburg, and it seems this may be an issue for Barcelona.