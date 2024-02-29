Pep Guardiola tells Barcelona who should replace Xavi as manager

Pep Guardiola has made his feelings clear to Barcelona about who should be the man to replace Xavi at the helm.

The former Barcelona boss has recommended Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi as the best person to take charge of the hotseat, according to Catalunya Radio.

Guardiola has been full of praise for De Zerbi during his time at Brighton. He described him as “one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years” back in May.

The City boss also went on to speak in glowing terms about the Italian and his team’s style of football.

“There is no team playing the way they play - it’s unique,” he said. “I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn’t expect him to do it in this short space of time. “He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn’t been for a long time. “They deserve completely the success they have.”

De Zerbi’s name has been increasingly mentioned this week as speculation over Barcelona’s next manager starts to really heat up.

The Italian has undoubtedly impressed at Brighton, but it may not be easy to tempt him away from the Premier League club.

Brighton have already made it crystal clear they don’t want him to go, while De Zerbi is believed to have a €15million (£12.8m) release clause in his contract.

Bayern Munich are also said to be thinking about De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Thomas Tuchel and Liverpool have also been linked with the Italian.

Both teams are also expected to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, meaning a really interesting managerial merry-go-round awaits this summer.