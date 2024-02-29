Barcelona could lose Pau Cubarsi for crunch fixture due to Spain youth call-up

Pau Cubarsi is pretty much the man of the moment right now after breaking into the first team at Barcelona and playing a starring role for Xavi’s side.

However, it seems Barcelona may be set to lose the teenager to international duty as Spain want him to play for the Under-17s and Under-19s, according to Relevo.

The two youth sides are due to play important Euro qualifiers in March and, if Cubarsi is called up, he’ll miss Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Atletico.

Yet there’s also a chance Cubarsi could be called up for the Under-21s. If that happens he won’t miss any time as the fixtures are during the next international break in March.

It’s not clear yet what will happen but it’s no surprise the national team coaches at all levels are looking at Cubarsi after his performances this season.