The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Basque Country for a La Liga game against Deportivo Alavés, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 35. Unai Hernández

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 37. Pau Víctor, 38. Marc Guiu

There are finally some good news for Barça on the injury front as defender Iñigo Martínez is back after missing a month with a hamstring injury, but that’s where the good news stop. A total of eight first team players are missing this one, with Ferran Torres (hamstring) added to a list that includes João Félix (ankle), Sergi Roberto (Achilles), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Raphinha (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back) and Gavi (knee). Marc-André ter Stegen (back) also misses out, though the German goalkeeper should get the medical green light very soon and make his return next week.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Peña; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Cancelo; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Gündogan, Fermín; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!