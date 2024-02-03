WELCOME TO THE MENDIZORROTZA STADIUM!!! The cozy home of Deportivo Alavés in the Basque Country is the site of a big La Liga clash between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking for three points to keep their (remote) title hopes alive. But it won’t be easy against an Alavés side that’s won three in a row in the league and caused Barça a ton of problems in their first league meeting this season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Peña; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Pedri, Gündogan; Lewandowski (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Astralaga (GK), Kochen (GK), Iñigo, Fort, Romeu, Casadó, Fermín, Unai, Víctor, Roque, Guiu

ALAVÉS

Starting XI: Sivera; Tenaglia, Marin, Duarte, López; Guevara, Blanco, Guridi; Sola, Samu, Rioja (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Owono (GK), Rodríguez (GK), Abqar, Muñoz, Parada, Hagi, Benavídez, Mendes, Alkain, Simeone, Rebbach, Panichelli

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 23

Date/Time: Saturday, February 3, 2024, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Mendizorrotza Stadium, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Basque Country, Spain

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

VAR: Mario Melero López

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), TSN 5 (Canada), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!