FC Barcelona squad for the trip to Alavés - FC Barcelona

The blaugranes face a new challenge in La Liga on Saturday with an away trip to Deportivo Alavés (kick off 6.30pm CET) to follow their win at home in midweek over Osasuna in the same competition. Three points are vital for the hopes of Xavi's team to remain in the battle for the title this season.

Xavi puts injuries down to 'demanding schedule' - FC Barcelona

After getting three points against Osasuna, three more from Saturday's game with Alavés "are what we need to keep climbing up the table" said FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday.

The lowdown on Alavés - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona visit Alavés this Satuday. Let’s take a closer look at the team that the Catalans have already beaten once this season, but not without difficulty.

Three new players on Champions League A list - FC Barcelona

The Champions League will be rolling back into action later this month, with Barça on the way to Naples. And they'll be doing with three new players to call upon after Vitor Roque joined the club in January, while midfielder Unai Hernández and forward Pau Víctor have also been registered on the UEFA 'A' list.

Joan Laporta: 'If we meet the budget, the darkest era in FC Barcelona history will be over' - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta was speaking for over an hour to Catalan radio station RAC 1 this Friday morning and had all kinds of things to say on a number of different topics. Here's a run-down of some of the most important things he had to say.

Diego Kochen staying at FC Barcelona until 2028 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with goalkeeper Diego Kochen, who will be staying at the club until 30 June 2028. He won't actually put pen to paper until March 19, the date of his 18th birthday. It was alos agreed that he will officially be included in the Barça Atlètic roster for the remainder of the season, wearing the number 24 jersey.