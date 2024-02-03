‘Another mistake’ - Xavi reacts to ‘very unfair’ red card for Vitor Roque during Barcelona’s win at Alaves

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was understandably not at all happy at the decision to send Vitor Roque off against Alaves on Saturday night.

The Brazilian was handing his marching orders after picking up two very, very soft yellow cards - indeed the second was one of the worst decisions you’ll see this season.

Here’s what Xavi made of it afterwards:

“We are going to appeal the card to Vitor Roque because it is another mistake by the referee,” he told reporters. “His expulsion is very unfair. Vitor gives us depth and has scored again. “I don’t need to say anything, you’ve already seen it. That we are paying for the Negreira case, that is the reality. That’s what I feel. The only thing I ask is that they let us compete, that’s all I ask. And I’m never going to talk about the referees again. Then you kill me, but what can I say? I have to tell the truth.”

Vitor Roque had earlier scored to make it 3-1 to Barcelona and bag his second in two games for his new club. Now let’s just hope commonsense prevails and the red card appeal is successful.