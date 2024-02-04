Deco aims dig at Lucas Bergvall after Barcelona miss out on teenager

Barcelona sporting director Deco has spoken about Lucas Bergvall after seeing the Swedish gem snub the Catalans for a move to Tottenham instead.

The Catalans had been thought to be in pole position to land the teenager until he secured a deadline-day transfer to the Premier League side.

Deco has played down missing out on the youngster and says he only wants to sign players who want to play for the club.

“The Bergvall case is one that the press has given a lot of importance to. He is a young player with a lot of talent, one of several that we follow, but we also have players in-house,” he said. “The bottom line is that we are looking for players who want to play for Barca. Bergvall’s situation was to alternate between Barca Atletic and the first team.”

Meanwhile, Bergvall has opened up on his decision to move to Spurs.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world,” he said. “It feels like the beginning of an era here at Tottenham. There’s a great coach, Ange. It’s a great club, a great manager with a hungry and young team playing really good football”. “It’s a pure joy for me to be part of this big club.”

The midfielder will spend the rest of the season with club side Djurgarden before moving to Tottenham in the summer.