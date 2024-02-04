Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski admits Alaves goal ‘important’ for confidence

Robert Lewandowski admitted it was important for his confidence to get back in the goals after scoring for Barcelona against Alaves.

The Poland international struck the opener to help Barcelona win 3-1 and pick up three important points.

Lewandowski’s goal is his first in La Liga since early December and he says it will improve his confidence.

“For me as a forward it is important to score. Today I saw Gundo’s space and pass and that goal was very important for the team. We played a good game with defensive and offensive control. We have a lot of time to work. Two long weeks with only one game in between. We have to take a step forward,” he told DAZN. “It is always difficult to go without scoring. But the important thing is to generate opportunities, for me not scoring in two or three games does not make me lose patience because I already have experience. We have very good players and I think we can play much better. We have three or four more months and now there is plenty of time to work and improve.” “I have to work and today I saw the goalkeeper go down and I decided to go for it. By instinct... for my confidence for the next games it is very important. We can look forward with confidence after today’s victory.”

Barcelona now have over a week to prepare for their next match which will be useful given the injury situation. They return next Sunday when Granada are the visitors.