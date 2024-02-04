Alavés 1-3 FC Barcelona: Better and better - FC Barcelona

The squad might be depleted by injuries, but FC Barcelona refused to let that stop them from collecting three points from a 3-1 victory in Vitoria this Saturday. Particularly in the first half, in-form Alavés made life extremely difficult for the defending champions, but while the Basques were struggling to convert their own chances, Barça brought out all their class to make sure of their own.

Xavi: 'A reinforcing win' - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández was more than happy with the win on Saturday at Mendizorroza, describing "the importance of the reaction and such a positive result."

Iñigo Martinez returns after 27 days - FC Barcelona

Aside from the three points from the 3-1 win at Alavés, another positive for Barça was the return to action of Iñigo Martinez after almost a month out with a hamstring injury. The Basque defender was injured in the Copa del Rey game at Barbastro, precisely the day he was returning from a previous injury. Before appearing against Alavés, the centre back had not featured in La Liga since 25 November.

Robert Lewandowski delighted to end La Liga goal frustration - Football España

The veteran striker has struggled for form in recent weeks and his finish was a first La Liga goal since December 10 as he edged up to nine league goals so far in 2023/24. Lewandowski netted 23 league goals in his debut La Liga campaign and he is ready to push on in the campaign run in.

Leroy Sané rejects Barcelona transfer offer - Football España

Barcelona have been rejected in their 2024 transfer push for Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane. La Blaugrana are looking to strengthen their squad with signings despite their ongoing financial issues. Sane is rumoured to be on a shortlist, with his contract at the Allianz Arena ending in 2025, with extension talks yet to yield results.