Barcelona handed double fitness boost ahead of Granada clash

Barcelona have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of their next match against Granada in La Liga.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Brazil international Raphinha have both returned to training and are set to be available for the clash on Sunday.

The news will be a huge boost to Xavi who is having to deal without a host of players currently due to various injury problems.

Look who’s back with the group! pic.twitter.com/q2G6yUwqyo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 4, 2024

Barcelona’s coach had already revealed he expects Ter Stegen to return against Granada when asked for an update on his stopper recently. The goalkeeper is close to a comeback after back surgery and will take over from Inaki Pena.

Meanwhile, Raphinha is working his way back from a hamstring injury picked up in the win over Osasuna last month.

Lamine Yamal has come into the team in place of the Brazilian and impressed but could do with a rest after starting the last five games in a row.