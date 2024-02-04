 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona handed double fitness boost ahead of Granada clash

Some good news for Xavi

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly

Barcelona have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of their next match against Granada in La Liga.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Brazil international Raphinha have both returned to training and are set to be available for the clash on Sunday.

The news will be a huge boost to Xavi who is having to deal without a host of players currently due to various injury problems.

Barcelona’s coach had already revealed he expects Ter Stegen to return against Granada when asked for an update on his stopper recently. The goalkeeper is close to a comeback after back surgery and will take over from Inaki Pena.

Meanwhile, Raphinha is working his way back from a hamstring injury picked up in the win over Osasuna last month.

Lamine Yamal has come into the team in place of the Brazilian and impressed but could do with a rest after starting the last five games in a row.

