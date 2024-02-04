 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jorge Mendes comes up with three potential Xavi replacements for Barcelona

The club’s hunt for a new manager continues

By Gill Clark
Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Super agent Jorge Mendes enjoys a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and may well have a say in how the club replace Xavi at the helm.

Catalunya Radio reckon that Mendes has come up with three names for Deco and Laporta to think about.

The first is Rafa Marquez, who already coaches Barcelona Atletic, and has openly admitted he would be interested in replacing Xavi.

Mendes also works with Thiago Motta, who has also been linked with the soon-to-be vacant post, and currently manages Serie A side Bologna.

And then there’s current Porto boss Sergio Conceiçao - another of Mendes’ clients. The 49-year-old is expected to leave the Portuguese side at the end of the season and appears to be another potential target.

The report claims that Deco “holds him in very high regard” - although it is Laporta who will make the final decision regarding who is Barcelona’s next coach.

