Gavi makes surprise appearance at Barcelona training after Alaves win

Barcelona were back in training on Sunday after beating Alaves 3-1 in La Liga and there was a surprise face at the Ciutat Esportiva.

The club shared a picture from the session which revealed that Gavi was at the training ground, in full training kit, and looked pretty happy to be back with his team-mates.

There’s no word from Barcelona about Gavi’s visit but we all know he’s not due back for a very long time after undergoing ACL surgery in November.

Gavi has shared a few glimpses of his recovery on social media. He’s been back in the gym after coming off his crutches and has looked to be in good spirits.

Barcelona have missed the teenager while he’s out been this season. Xavi has admitted Barca have lost “the soul of the team” and described his absence as being a “dagger to the heart” of his side.