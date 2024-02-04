Loan watch: Ansu Fati makes return from injury for Brighton

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati made his long-awaited return from injury on Saturday as Brighton beat Crystal Palace 4-1 in the Premier League.

Fati had not played since November but came on as a very late substitute as he makes his latest comeback from injury.

It was a good day for the Seagulls as they cruised to victory thanks to goals from Lewis Dunk, Jake Hinshelwood, Facundo Buonanotte and Joao Pedri.

Fati will now be hoping he can enjoy an injury-free run in the team and continue to make an impact with Roberto De Zerbi’s side before the end of the season when his loan expires.

Brighton’s win means they finish the weekend in eighth place in the table and continue to punch above their weight in the English top flight.

De Zerbi’s side also have a Europa League campaign to look forward to. The Seagulls topped their group and will now wait to find out who they will play in the last 16. The draw will be made on February 23.