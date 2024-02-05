Two Premier League clubs contact Barcelona to enquire about Raphinha

Raphinha’s future once again appears to be the subject of speculation, with a new report claiming two Premier League clubs have been in touch.

Relevo say that Tottenham, and another unnamed club, have contacted the player’s camp to “find out about his current situation.”

Chelsea, Newcastle and clubs in Saudi Arabia have previously been linked with moves for the Brazil international.

Raphinha is happy at Barcelona and wants to stay but it isn’t as simple as all that, particularly with the club needing to raise funds.

The report reckons that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Raphinha this summer and know they could potentially sell him for a large fee.

Another complicating factor for Raphinha is Lamine Yamal. The teenager has emerged as Barca’s first-choice option on the right wing this season and his emergence means Raphinha faces a real battle for minutes when he regains fitness.

Raphinha is due back from injury soon after a short spell on the sidelines. He was back in training on Sunday and could be available next time out against Granada.