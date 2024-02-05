Smiles and two new faces at training after the Alavés win - FC Barcelona

Happiness abound during Barça's Sunday training session after a second consecutive win and a solid all-round performance in the Basque Country. The blaugranes were worthy winners against Alavés, another pointer towards the recent positivity around the Club.

Barça 4-0 Sporting Huelva: Unstoppable - FC Barcelona

That's 400 goals that the women's team have now scored at the Johan Cruyff and the fifteenth win in fifteen games this season. The stats just get more and more impressive and although Sporting Huelva put up a decent fight this Sunday, they were never likely to trouble the all-conquering home side, who in the end won by four but could quite easily have scored more.

Barça Atlètic 1-1 SD Logroñés: Two points get away - FC Barcelona

Two points got away towards the end of this 1-1 draw for Barça Atlètic. The development side went ahead through Pau Víctor, and after chances to seal the win, SD Logroñés scored late to prevent a third win in a row.

Barcelona do not intend to sell Robert Lewandowski despite increasing salary and questionable form - Football España

Lewandowski has a contract until 2026, so there’s no immediate decision to be made on his future. Barcelona are happy with him, despite his questionable form, and they do not intend to sell him in the summer, as reported by Sport. However, they will allow him to leave if he decides to pursue a new opportunity.

Lamine Yamal's impressive performances for Barcelona amplified by surprising statistic - Football España

Lamine Yamal has undoubtedly been one of Barcelona’s standout performers in recent weeks, why is rather remarkable considering that he is only 16 years of age. Despite his youthfulness, he has started all of the Catalans’ last five matches, and has often played the full 90 minutes during these games.

Barcelona open to Andreas Christensen as midfield 'Plan B' - Football España

Barcelona could use Andreas Christensen as a midfielder in the final stages of the 2023/24 season. The Danish international produced a solid performance in La Blaugrana’s 3-1 La Liga win over Alaves after being moved into a new role.