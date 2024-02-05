Deco on Barcelona’s title hopes: La Liga isn’t finished yet

Barcelona sporting director Deco insists the league title is not out of reach yet after an interesting weekend in the Spanish top flight.

Xavi’s side beat Alaves 3-1 to cut the gap to the top two who both dropped points. Girona were held by Real Sociedad and Madrid drew 1-1 with Atletico.

The results mean Barca are now six points behind Girona in second place and eight behind Los Blancos after 23 games played.

Madrid host Girona at the Bernabeu next weekend, and Deco feels Barca aren’t out of the title race just yet.

“I want to clarify that this team was never asked to win; what they were asked to do was compete because if you compete well, the chances of winning increase,” he said. “If you ask me today, I think the League is not finished. Saturday’s victory gives us some hope. The next games before Naples will be important, for us and for our rivals.” Source | La Vanguardia

Barcelona will obviously be watching events unfold in the Spanish capital with interest on Saturday before they play host to Granada on Sunday. It’s hope Xavi’s side could have Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Raphinha back from injury for that game.