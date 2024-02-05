Hansi Flick keen on Barcelona job and already learning Spanish

Hansi Flick’s name has cropped up again as Barcelona’s seach for a new manager to replace Xavi at the helm continues.

The latest update comes from Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk who says the job “appeals” to Flick and claims that he’s already learning Spanish.

Flick is also said to be looking for a new challenge. The coach has been out of work since being sacked from his role as Germany boss in September 2023.

TRUE✅ Hansi Flick is already learning Spanish. The former Coach of the German Nationalteam is looking for a new challenge in the summer and the job at FC Barcelona would appeal to him @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/RLdmuxN5Wi — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 5, 2024

Flick is one of several names that have already cropped up regarding who will be the new Barcelona boss. The 58-year-old spent 19 months with Bayern and won seven titles, including the treble, as well as being named UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year Award for the 2019-20 season.

He moved on to take charge of the national team but managed only 12 wins in his 25 games in charge before becoming the first Germany boss to ever be sacked.

Flick has been linked with Barcelona previously. He was said to be Joan Laporta’s top choice to replace Ronald Koeman in 2021 before Xavi was appointed first-team coach.