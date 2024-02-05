 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deco responds to talk Barcelona may be forced to sell Ronald Araujo or Frenkie de Jong

Will the Catalans have to make a ‘big sale’ this summer?

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Deco has responded to speculation the club will be forced to make a big sale this summer.

The club remain in a difficult financial situation, and there have been reports a big name will have to be sacrificed at the end of the season.

Ronald Araujo’s name has already cropped up, as he’s thought to be a target for Bayern, while you can expect the Frenkie de Jong rumors to return at any time.

Here’s what Deco has said about the situation.

“The idea is not to sell anyone and to bring in one or two players,” he said.

“Our youngsters will be more experienced for another year and the squad will become more and more balanced. If we are forced to sell, we will try to do so without touching the heart of the team.”

Source | La Vanguardia

This summer promises to be yet another intriguing one for Barcelona. The club must appoint a replacement for Xavi, while it remains to be seen what will happen if attractive offers for key stars do arrive.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes