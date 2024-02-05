 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Not very easy to say no ’ - Lucas Bergvall reveals why he turned down Barcelona move

The teenager has joined Tottenham instead

By Gill Clark
Djurgardens IF v Mjallby AIF - Allsvenskan Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall has opened up on his decision to snub Barcelona for a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

The Catalans were keen to land the midfielder but have missed out, with Bergvall opting to head to the Premier League. Bergvall will make his move at the end of the season.

Bergvall has now explained his transfer and admits it was a very difficult decision to make.

“It felt better in the stomach. They are both incredible clubs. It was a very difficult choice, it was 50-50 for a very long time, but it felt like the next step for me was Tottenham,” he said.

“It was not very easy to say no to Barcelona, ​​it took a very long time to decide. It was a tough decision.”

Bergvall also revealed he had chatted with Dejan Kulusevski who had helped him make his mind up.

“We talked a little before. In general, how the club works, how they work, how they train, what the days look like. It wasn’t a persuasive talk like that,” he added.

“He just said the club was great and I noticed that when I got there. I got an incredible reception. It’s a very family club, but incredible people.”

Source | Aftonbladet

Deco has already spoken out about Barca’s failure to sign Bergvall, insisting the club only want players who ‘want to play for Barca.’

