Barcelona have ‘no intention’ of renewing Sergi Roberto’s contract

Barcelona reportedly have “no intention” of renewing Sergi Roberto’s contract which is due to expire at the end of the season.

It’s already been claimed that Roberto could follow Xavi out of the exit door this summer, and it’s now reported that his time at Camp Nou really is up.

Relevo reckon that Barcelona won’t offer a renewal and he’ll get the news in the next few days from Deco.

Xavi had asked Barcelona to keep hold of Roberto, but the coach’s exit means it’s curtains for the man who took over the armband this season.

Roberto’s injury problems have limited his game time this season and are another reason that Barca don’t think it’s worth keeping the veteran around for another campaign.

A move to MLS looks the most likely option. Roberto has already spoken about his desire to play in the United States before he hangs up his boots and could head across the pond this summer.