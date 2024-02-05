Barcelona interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot - report

FC Barcelona are reportedly interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The link between the club and the French midfielder has been rumored for a while. Most notably, he was rumored to be close to signing for the Catalans after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, but ultimately went to Italy instead.

At the end of the season, his contract with Juventus will run out and he will be a free agent once again. That could be good for a team wanting to save money on transfer fees, although it’s understood that Rabiot will demand quite the hefty signing bonus.

The Frenchman is reportedly still to decide whether he will stay longer with the Bianconeri or if he will pursue another opportunity in the summer.

Barcelona could do with another midfielder, especially on a free, but several potential issues could halt the transfer apart from the signing bonus.

Most notably, he may not fit into the next coach’s philosophy. At the moment it is not known who will manage the blaugrana after Xavi leaves at the end of the season. Barcelona may be open to making major changes to their midfield for next season, but those changes may depend largely on the strategy and judgement of the next coach.