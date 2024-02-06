Barcelona hit by another injury blow as Marc Guiu picks up knock

Barcelona have been hit with another injury blow as teenager Marc Guiu has picked up a knock that could force him onto the sidelines.

Guiu underwent tests to determine the severity of the issue after sustaining the problem during Barca Atletic’s 1-1 draw with SD Logrones.

The forward only came on as a late substitute but was seen struggling and indicating to the bench. However, he stayed on as Rafa Marquez had already used all his substitutes.

Barcelona have now checked on Guiu’s thigh injury and think it’s just a knock, according to reports. They are hoping he will be available for the weekend’s trip to Granada.

The teenager’s injury comes at a bad time with forwards Ferran Torres, Joao Felix and Raphinha all out at the moment.

Vitor Roque may also miss Barca’s next game out due to suspension. Barca have appealed his red card against Alaves but there’s no guarantee they will win.

Raphinha has been tipped to return against Granada and join Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal as Xavi’s only fit attackers.