What’s the cause of Barcelona’s ‘plague’ of thigh injuries?

FC Barcelona has been hit with a rash of muscle injuries, many to the same muscle, leading doctors and fans alike to wonder what the root cause is.

Many players have suffered an injury to the biceps femoris muscle. Raphinha, Pedri, Iñigo Martínez, Ferran Torres, and Alejandro Balde have all been affected. This is a muscle in the thigh, one of the hamstring muscles, located in the back.

Not all of Barcelona’s injuries are of this same variety, but many are. And worse, a lot of the injuries have occurred in a short period of time.

It’s hard to say why exactly these injuries have happened. Obviously, having to play many intense games so quickly one after the other puts stress on the muscles, and that can lead to injury. But why exactly it’s happening to Barcelona, and why now, is harder to pin down.

It could have to do with the weather, nutrition, hydration, even the boots you wear and the pitch you play on. And it could be coincidental - just a run of bad luck.

Regardless, the recurring injuries being so similar point to a pattern and there are some that are calling into question the club’s medical staff and physios.