Marc Bernal emerges as Barcelona’s next big hope for the first team

Barcelona are reportedly hoping that 16-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal can become the latest La Masia graduate to make the breakthrough into the first team.

The club’s academy stars have been enjoying plenty of senior minutes this season, with Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu all impressing with Xavi’s side.

Fermin Lopez has also made the step up and is now officially part of the first-team squad after being registered and handed a new squad number.

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Bernal is the next on the list. Barca are hoping he can make the step up next season after starrring for Barca Atletic.

Bernal is a No. 6 and there’s also hope that he could be the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. Barca have struggled to replace the midfielder since he left for Inter Miami last summer.

Barca’s current plan is for Bernal to finish the season with Rafa Marquez and join the first team for pre-season with a view to staying with the seniors for the 2024-25 campaign.